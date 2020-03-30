Glades County has confirmed case of COVID-19

MOORE HAVEN — On Sunday, March 29, Glades County Public Safety was notified that a resident of Glades County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The patient has been in self quarantine since being tested but was hospitalized.

A press release from Glades County Public Safety states:

“The health and safety of our residents is always our highest priority. Public safety, emergency management and the county manager’s Office are in contact daily with our local department of health and state agencies.

“Please continue to follow the CDC and department of health guidance. Remember to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, stay home as much as possible, clean all ‘high-touch’ surfaces (door knobs, counters, shopping carts, car door handles and refrigerator handles) daily and cover your cough and sneezes with a tissue or inside your elbow.

“Please help to keep our first responders safe. If you are in need of emergency services and have any symptoms or have traveled to high impacted areas please let the 911 dispatcher know. COVID-19 testing is still available for any residents that have been symptomatic (fever 100.4, cough or shortness of breath), recently traveled to high impacted areas, age 65+ with chronic conditions or close contact with a lab confirmed case. For more information please contact:

• Hendry/Glades Department of Health at 863-946-0707 or,

• Florida Community Health Center in either Clewiston: 863-983-7813 or Okeechobee: 863-763-1951.