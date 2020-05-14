Glades County has an additional positive COVID-19 case

Glades County Public Safety has been notified that a 55-year-old female resident has tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the number of positive cases in Glades County to nine.

Please remember The Department of Health strongly urges residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and DOH in order to slow the spread of COVID-19:

• Stay home as much as possible

• Wash your hands often with soap and water

• Cover your coughs and sneezes

• Clean and disinfect surfaces often

• If you are sick, call your medical provider or local health department

More information about COVID-19 cases in Florida can be found on the DOH website at floridahealthcovid19.gov and on the DOH dashboard, which is updated twice a day, at approximately 11:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at https://arcg.is/0Hfi5O.

Please help to keep our first responders safe. If you are in need of emergency services and have any symptoms or have traveled to highly affected areas, please let the 911 dispatcher know.

COVID-19 testing is still available for any residents who have been symptomatic (fever 100.4, cough or shortness of breath), recently traveled to high-impact areas, age 65+ with chronic conditions or close contact with a lab-confirmed case.

For more information please contact:

• Hendry/Glades Department of Health at 863-946-0707.

• Florida Community Health Center in either Clewiston at 863-983-7813; or Okeechobee at 863-763-1951.