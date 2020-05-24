Glades County has 20 positive COVID-19 cases

Glades County has 20 COVID-19 positive cases according to the May 24, report from the Florida Department of Health.

Glades County has 154 tests with 134 negative for a positive rate of 13%. The positive cases, who range in age from 3 to 89 years, include four Black persons and 16 White persons. Four have been hospitalized. One person has died.

According the FDOH May 24 state report, COVID-19 positive cases in Glades County include:

• March 29: 67-year-old male;

• March 29: 82-year-old female;

• March 29: 89-year-old male, (has died);

• April 4: 30-year-old male;

• April 13: 55-year-old female;

• April 28 45-year-old female;

• May 5: 34-year-old male;

• May 12: 34-year-old male;

• May 13: 55-year-old female;

• May 17: 17-year old male;

• May 18: 38-year-old male;

• May 18: 69-year-old female (Buckhead Ridge);

• May 18: 44-year-old male;

• May 19: 33-year-old male;

• May 19: 32-year-old female;

• May 20: 49-year-old male;

• May 20: 11-year-old female;

• May 20: 9-year-old female;

• May 20: 3-year-old male;

• May 20 30-year-old male.

Seventeen of the positive cases are in the Moore Haven, one in Buckhead Ridge and two in Crescent Acres.

According to the Florida Department of Corrections, as of May 24, Moore Haven Correctional Facility (operated by the GEO Group), has three inmates in security quarantine, three inmates with negative tests and four staff members with positive tests.