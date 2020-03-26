Glades County court proceedings suspended

GLADES COUNTY — All jury proceedings and nonessential court proceedings will remain suspended through Friday, April 17, per Florida Supreme Court Administrative Order 20-17.

If you have documents for the clerk’s office, a drop box is located at the south entrance door to the Glades County Courthouse. You must include your name and telephone number in the event there is an issue with the documents and the clerk’s office needs to reach you. A check or money order for the proper recording fee must be attached to your recording documents. Cash cannot be accepted.

All fines and payments can be made over the telephone by credit card or by check mailed to Clerk of Court, PO Box 10, Moore Haven, FL 33471. You may also make payments by going to the clerk’s website at gladesclerk.com.

The clerk’s office strongly encourage individuals with traffic tickets or other outstanding court-ordered financial obligations, who are facing a hardship, to contact the office at the following numbers: 863-946-6010 or 863-946-6011 or by email at traffic@gladesclerk.com.

The clerk’s office staff is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to answer your questions or to assist you with any matters. For any questions other than traffic, please email gladesclerk@gladesclerk.com.