Glades County Clerk of Court staff available by phone only

MOORE HAVEN – As the Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been declared a worldwide pandemic by the World Health Organization, extra safety precautions are being taken. Effective March 23, 2020 and until further notice, the Glades County Clerk of Court’s Office will be closed to the public.

Staff will be available to answer any questions by telephone or to assist with the essential or critical court proceedings, as required.

The Clerk’s Office will continue to provide the following essential or critical court proceedings as ordered in Administrative Order No. 2.39:

a.) First appearance hearings;

b.) Criminal arraignments, as necessary;

c.) Hearings on motions to set or modify monetary bail for individuals who are in custody;

d.) Juvenile dependency shelter and arraignment hearings, including shelter reviews;

e.) Juvenile delinquency detention and arraignment hearings;

f.) Hearings on petitions for temporary injunctions relating to safety of an individual;

g.) Hearings on petitions for risk protection orders:

h.) Hearings on petitions for the appointment of an emergency temporary guardian;

i.) Hearings to determine whether an individual should be involuntarily committed under the Baker Act

or Marchman Act;

j.) Hearings on petitions for extraordinary writs as necessary to protect constitutional rights;

k.) Hearings on petitions for judicial waiver of notice pursuant to section 390.01114(4), Florida Statutes;

and

l.) Hearings related to the state of emergency or the public health emergency, including but not limited

to proceedings related to violation of quarantine or isolation, violation of orders to limit travel,

violation of orders to close public or private buildings, and enforcement of curfew orders.

The clerk’s office will not be able to process passport applications or marriage licenses at this time. Official Records will continue to be processed if they are received by mail or by drop box.

A drop box is located at the south entrance door to the Glades County Courthouse. You must include your name and telephone number in the event there is an issue with the documents and we need to reach you. A check or money order for the proper recording fee must be attached to your Recording Documents. Cash cannot be accepted.

All fines and payments can be made over the telephone by credit card or by check mailed to Clerk of Court, PO Box 10, Moore Haven, FL 33471. You may also make payments by going to the Clerk’s website at www.gladesclerk.com.

We strongly encourage individuals with traffic tickets or other outstanding court-ordered financial obligations, who are facing a hardship, to contact our office at the following numbers: 863- 946-6010 or 863-946-6011 or by email at traffic@gladesclerk.com.