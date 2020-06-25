Get your free COVID-19 testing and face mask on Saturday, June 27 OKEECHOBEE — New St. Stephen A.M.E. Church, 1050 N.E. 16th Ave., will provide free COVID-19 testing and face masks on Saturday, June 27, from 10 a.m. to noon. Sponsors of this event includes New St. Stephen A.M.E. Church, Delagall Foundation, Florida Community Health, Chobee Grocery, Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Department, Douglas Park Grocery, Taylor Rental and the Okeechobee Police Department.

