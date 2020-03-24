GCSO to stop serving Civil Process

GLADES COUNTY — Due to the ongoing safety precautions already being placed upon us as a community, the Glades County Sheriff’s Office will stop serving civil process unless it is an emergency order, signed by a county or circuit court judge. We are also restricting our lobby access to limited use only. If your needs can be addressed over the phone, please do so for your health safety and ours. All records requests will be done over the phone, through Delores Dionne, and her phone number is 863-946-1600, extension 2138. If you have emergency civil process that needs served, please contact Leslie Smith at 863-946-1600, extension 2100.