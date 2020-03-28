Friday update from Florida Department of Health: No positive COVID-19 results in Okeechobee, Hendry or Glades Counties

Mar 27th, 2020 · by · Comments:

According to the Friday, March 27, 6 p.m. update, Florida has had 3,054 positive results and 30,766 negative for COVID-19 tests with 503 people hospitalized and 46 deaths.

In the Lake Okeechobee area and surrounding counties:
:
• Okeechobee County has no positive, 34 negative tests for COVID-19.

• Glades County has no positive, 3 negative tests.

• Hendry County has no positive; 30 negative.

• Palm Beach County has 241 positive, 1,409 negative, and 5 deaths related to COVID-19.

• Martin County has 17 positive,135 negative.

• St. Lucie County has 17 positive, 219 negative with one death.

• Indian River has 15 positive, 177 negative.

• Osceola County has 56 positive, 365 negative.

• Highlands County has 6 positive, 37 negative with one death.

The tests are now being conducted both in commercial labs as well as in the three Florida Department of Health labs. The private labs are required to report test results to DOH and these results are included in the totals published daily at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. on the Florida Department of Health website. FDOH’s website no longer lists how many tests are “pending” as the commercial labs only report the results.

Tags:
Newsletter
Comments

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2020 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie