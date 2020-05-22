Free COVID-19 testing sites available in Hendry and Glades Counties

Asymptomatic cases of people infected with COVID-19 virus are being discovered locally. Public officials and medical experts are urging people to get tested for the novel coronavirus, and have opened up multiple test sites throughout Hendry and Glades counties. These tests are administered to any Hendry or Glades resident, age 18 and up. They are also free and do not require a doctor referral. The only requirement is that you must call in to schedule an appointment in advance.

Lake Okeechobee News/ Danika J. Fornear

The free COVID-19 testing being offered by the Florida Department of Health is simple, quick and easy.

Making the appointment was simple. I was kept on hold less than three minutes, and appointments were available the following day. From arrival at the registration tent, to the administering of test itself, the total time it took was less than five minutes. The test, which I have heard horror stories about, was a very fast and simple swab that was over before it had time to become truly uncomfortable. The entire process was easy, quick and accomplished without ever having to leave my vehicle. I can now expect my COVID-19 test results in three to five business days.

Residents of Hendry and Glades Counties can secure an appointment for testing by calling the Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston at 863-983-1408, LaBelle at 863-674-4041 or Glades County in Moore Haven at 863-946-0707.

Notices for available testing sites, days and times will be sent out on a weekly basis. The current test site availability is as follows:

• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia

Wednesday, May 27, from 9 a.m. to noon. (Weather permitting.)

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd.

Friday, May 29, from 9 a.m. to noon. (Weather permitting.)

• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven: 1021 Health Park Drive

Monday, June 1, from 9 a.m. to noon. (Weather permitting.)

Appointments will not be made more than one week in advance. No same-day appointments will be made. No “walk-ins” accepted. Additionally, antibody testing will not be available.

This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Persons tested will be notified by phone of their results. Results may take five business days.

Other Testing Locations in Hendry County:

• Forbes Family Medicine, 500 W. Sagamore Ave., Clewiston, 863-983-3434;

• Hendry Regional Medical Center, 524 W. Sagamore Ave., Clewiston, 863-902-3000;

• Hendry Convenient Care, 450 S Main St. #2, LaBelle, 863-675-2356;

• Florida Community Health Centers, 315 W. C Owen Ave., Clewiston,863-983-7813.