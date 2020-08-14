Free COVID-19 testing schedule at health departments

HENDRY/GLADES COUNTIES — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties continues to provide free COVID-19 testing.

• Glades County Health Department in Moore Haven: 1021 Health Park Drive, 863-946-0707

Monday, Aug. 17 ,from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. (by appointment only; weather permitting)

• Hendry County Health Department in Clewiston: 1100 S. Olympia St., 863-983-1408

Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (by appointment only; weather permitting)

• Hendry County Health Department in LaBelle: 1140 Pratt Blvd., 863-674-4041

Friday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. (by appointment only; weather permitting)

This is a “drive-thru” service. All individuals must stay in their vehicles during the process (during registration and while being tested). Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results. Results may take up to seven business days. Please stay at home until you receive your test results.

Residents of Hendry and Glades counties can secure an appointment for testing by calling the Hendry County Health Department Clewiston at 863-983-1408, LaBelle at 863-674-4041 or Moore Haven at 863-946-0707; Press zero “0” to speak with an operator.