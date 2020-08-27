Free COVID-19 testing provided in Hendry and Glades counties

The Florida Department of Health in Hendry and Glades Counties will offer free COVID-19 testing at several locations in the community for adults and children over 5 years of age with parent’s consent. No appointments are needed.

This is a drive-thru process; however, “walk-up” accommodations can be offered as well.

Testing sites and dates:

• Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hendry County Courthouse, 25 E. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle

• Sunday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Harlem Civic Center on Seventh Street in Clewiston

• Friday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Glades County Health Department, 1021 Health Park Drive in Moore Haven

• Saturday, Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barron Park, 1559 Desoto Ave. in LaBelle

• Sunday, Sept. 13, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Buckhead Ridge Fire Department, 30076 East State Road 78 in Buckhead Ridge

• Saturday, Sept. 19, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Glades County Health Department, 1021 Health Park Drive in Moore Haven

• Saturday, Sept. 26, from 9 a.m. to noon at West Glades School in Muse, 2586 State Road 731 in LaBelle

Please help stop the spread of COVID-19:
• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.
• Follow social distancing, at work and at home (especially if someone in your home is sick).
• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue NOT in your hands!
• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.
• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces and avoid unnecessary travel.

