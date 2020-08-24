Free COVID-19 Testing offered in Hendry County

HENDRY COUNTY — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County will offer free COVID-19 Testing at the following locations:

• COVID-19 tesing will be provided at the Harlem Civic Center located at Seventh Street in Clewiston on Sunday, Aug. 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. No appointment is needed.

• COVID-19 drive-thru testing will be provided at the Hendry County Courthouse parking lot located at 25 E. Hickpochee Ave. in LaBelle, on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Testing will be provided to adults and children five years of age and older. Parents must sign a consent form for children to be tested.

Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results.

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:

• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.

• Follow social distancing, at work and at home (especially if someone in your home is sick)

• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue NOT in your hands!

• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces and avoid unnecessary travel.