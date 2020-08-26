Free COVID-19 testing in Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE — Florida Community Health Centers Inc., in partnership with HCA Raulerson Hospital, is providing free COVID-19 testing for the residents of Okeechobee County.

No appointments are necessary.

Residents with or without insurance will be tested at no cost to the individual. If you have insurance, please bring your card.

Testing will be done Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 8 a.m. to noon. at the former Okeechobee Surgery Center, 1655 U.S. Highway 441 North, Okeechobee.

All Okeechobee residents are eligible and no symptoms are required. Proper ID and phone number are required. There is no age limit.

For more information, call 863-763-1951 or 863-763-7481.

For more FCHC updates, visit the website: www.fchcinc.org or like them on Facebook: @fchcinc.

