Free COVID-19 testing for adults and children over age 5

MOORE HAVEN — The Florida Department of Health in Glades County in Moore Haven will offer free COVID-19 testing on Friday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. for adults and children over 5 years old. Parents must sign a consent form for children to be tested.

The test site will be the Glades County Health Department, 1021 Healthpark Drive, Moore Haven, FL 33471.

Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results.

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:

• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.

• Follow social distancing, at work and at home (especially if someone in your home is sick)

• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue NOT in your hands!

• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces

• Avoid travel to higher risk areas