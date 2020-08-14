Free COVID-19 testing available Saturday, Aug. 22

Aug 14th, 2020

BUCKHEAD RIDGE — Free COVID-19 testing will be available on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Buckhead Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, 30076 State Road 78 West, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. No appointment is needed. Adults and children older than 5 will be tested. Parents must sign a consent form for children to be tested. Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results.

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:
• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.
• Follow social distancing, at work and at home (especially if someone in your home is sick)
• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue NOT in your hands!
• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.
• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces and avoid unnecessary travel.

