Free Aug. 23 COVID-19 testing canceled at the Harlem Civic Center in Clewiston

CLEWISTON — The Florida Department of Health in Hendry County has canceled the free COVID-19 testing scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 23, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Harlem Civic Center in Clewiston located at Seventh Street in Clewiston.

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:

• If you have been tested for COVID-19, please stay at home until you receive your test results.

• Follow social distancing, at work and at home (especially if someone in your home is sick).

• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue NOT in your hands!

• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces.

• Avoid travel to higher-risk areas.