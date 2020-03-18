FPL responds to COVID-19

For customers experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19, we have resources from FPL available to help, and to the extent they are available, we’ll continue to connect customers with resources from federal, state and local authorities. A good place to learn more is FPL.com/Help. For now, we also are suspending disconnections at least through the end of March.

March 13 letter to customers from FPL President and CEO, Eric Silagy

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation unfolds, I want to share three simple words with you: We are ready. We urge you to be ready, too.



Our company has a strong track record of preparing for many kinds of emergencies, including a potential pandemic. We are taking the spread of this virus seriously and we urge our customers to do the same.



FPL prepares year-round for the unexpected to ensure we can continue to deliver the clean, affordable and reliable energy our customers expect. We have detailed, well established pandemic plans that we have put in action and there is no higher priority for us than the health, safety and physical well-being of our employees and customers.



Moreover, the investments we’ve made over the past decade in smart grid technology have helped us automate our system, preventing millions of power outages and providing superior reliability for our customers. We will continue to use technology and our smart grid capabilities to serve you with reliable power and self-service options throughout this situation.



Here are some things I’d like for you to know:

• We’re monitoring COVID-19 closely: As part of our standard preparedness protocol, we have been closely monitoring and assessing the impact of COVID-19 and urging our employees to follow recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization for protecting themselves and others from this virus.



• We’re implementing our plan: Just as we do with our hurricane plan, we have implemented our pandemic plan and are following our well-established procedures for ensuring continuity of service. This includes limiting access to our control centers to essential personnel only and putting various processes and procedures in place that are designed to limit the spread of the virus.



• We’re taking actions to protect our employees and others: Out of an abundance of caution and our commitment to protecting the health and safety of our employees and our customers, effectively immediately, we are temporarily suspending non-emergency in-home and in-business visits. If we need to interact with you or enter your home or business for an emergency, we will be practicing social distancing for your safety and the safety of our employees.



• We have mobile and online tools available for your convenience:

– Our cutting-edge, smart grid-powered Energy Manager and Energy Analyzer are both available online to help you manage your energy usage.

– FPL’s Mobile App is the easiest way to manage your bill or report an outage.



• Be aware of scammers: Scammers continue to target FPL customers, threatening disconnection of service and asking for immediate payment over the phone. We will never ask for your personal information over the phone or demand payment using money orders or gift cards. Protect yourself by learning how to spot a scam.



• We’re here to help: We know this is a difficult and unsettling time, but you are not alone. If you’re experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19, FPL and federal, state and local authorities have resources available to help you. A good place to learn more is www.FPL.com/Help.

As with any quickly evolving situation, stay safe, stay informed, stay vigilant and be prepared. Please make sure you’re following the advice given by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for stopping the spread of germs and viruses. There is a tremendous amount of misinformation being spread, particularly on the internet and through some social media channels, so please use trusted sources of information such as the CDC, World Health Organization or national news organizations to learn the latest information.



Just as we have done in the past, we will weather this storm and you have my personal commitment that we’re ready for whatever COVID-19 brings our way and all of us at FPL will continue to work hard every single day to deliver you affordable, reliable power you can count on.

Sincerely,



Eric Silagy

President and CEO, Florida Power & Light Company