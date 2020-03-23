FPL reassures customers on reliable power

FPL emailed this statement to customers on Monday, March 23:

“As the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation intensifies, there are two very important things I want you to know:

• “FPL is here for you and we’re here with our communities in this time of need, and;

• “FPL won’t stop delivering affordable, reliable power you can count on.

“We know this a difficult and unsettling time and as Floridians, neighbors, friends and family, we are in this together. If you are experiencing hardship as a result of COVID-19, FPL has resources available at FPL.com/Help, or we can point you to those available from federal, state and local authorities.

“We have also implemented the same policies that we do during major crisis events and are suspending electrical disconnections, providing payment extensions and waiving certain late payment fees for customers in a hardship situation. Challenging times call for exceptional measures, and FPL is here to support our customers most in need.

“FPL is also supporting communities throughout the state through our charitable foundation and, for those who can afford or want to help others who may need assistance, we encourage you to make a donation to our Care To Share program. A gift of electricity can make a massive difference in someone’s life, especially during this challenging time. All contributions are distributed to the communities that we serve through a network of nonprofit human-service agencies, and there are no administrative fees so every dollar you donate truly makes a difference and may be tax-deductible.

“Importantly, I want you to have confidence that FPL won’t stop delivering affordable, reliable power that you can count on day in, day out. We take very seriously our duty to serve you and understand the foundational role FPL plays in responding to the coronavirus challenge by providing the critical infrastructure and electricity that powers our state’s hospitals, health care facilities, emergency response centers and, of course, your homes and businesses.

“Along with our investments in smart grid technology and modern generation equipment, we have extensive plans in place to ensure that we meet the energy needs of all customers and communities during these difficult times, while doing all we can to protect the health and safety of our team members as we power these essential operations.

“In order to do this, you may continue to see FPL team members working in your communities, performing work such as tree trimming, executing undergrounding and hardening projects and even requesting access to your property to check on equipment. Please know that this work is essential to keeping our electric grid operating smoothly as we approach hurricane season, and support their efforts by practicing appropriate social distancing and know that they will extend the same courtesy to you.

“Floridians are no strangers to difficult crises and I’m confident that, together, we will become even stronger from our current challenges. And through it all, FPL will stay focused on delivering you the affordable, reliable power that you have come to count on.

Eric Silagy

President and CEO, Florida Power & Light Co.