Food distribution continues with change in schedule

WEST PALM BEACH — The School District of Palm Beach County food distribution schedule as changed. Starting Monday, April 13 and until further notice, the 35 feeding sites will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Two days’ worth of meals will be provided each day. Each ‘Grab and Go’ meal includes breakfast, lunch, supper, and a snack.

Meals are FREE to anyone under 18 years of age (under 22 for ESE students), regardless of financial need.

Also, thanks to community partner FLIPANY, there are additional feeding sites throughout the community. Visit palmbeachschools.org for FLIPANY –

The Glades locations distributing food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children no longer need to be present to receive meals. Parents or guardians should bring identification for each child for whom they are requesting meals. Acceptable identification includes student ID, student passport, student library card, student birth certificate, or a photo of the adult with the students for whom they are picking up meals.

To limit person-to-person contact, please remember to adhere to social distancing. Those driving to one of the feeding sites are asked to open the trunk of their car or leave a seat open where staff can place the food. People walking up to a site should remember to maintain a distance of at least six feet. These measures are taken very seriously and are intended to keep everyone safe.

The meals provided may contain allergens. Adults picking up the food are asked to be vigilant and ensure they do not take food if allergies may be a concern.

Find the site closest to you by visiting summerbreakspot.freshfromflorida.com/.

School Food Service food distribution sites in the Glades area are:

• Belle Glade Elementary School, 500 NW Ave L, Belle Glade;

• Gove Elementary School, 1000 SE Ave G, Belle Glade;

• Pahokee Elementary School, 560 E Main Pl, Pahokee; and,

• Rosenwald Elementary School, 1321 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, South Bay.