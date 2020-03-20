Florida restaurants now limited to take-out and delivery

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on March 20 stating that effective immediately all restaurants must close their dining rooms and move to take-out and delivery options only.

Previously Gov. DeSantis had ordered that restaurants could keep their dining rooms open, but only at 50% capacity. However as the confirmed coronavirus cases in Florida rose to over 500 on March 20, the governor has decided that more aggressive measures were needed to slow the spread.

Alcohol has been approved for pick-up and delivery orders, however customers must provide proof of identification before purchasing.

The announcement is devastating news for workers in the service industry who relied on tips from customers dining in.

The ban on restaurants will end on May 8

The executive order also states that all gyms and fitness centers in the state of Florida must close until May 8. The order provides exceptions for fitness centers in residential buildings, gyms that have a maximum capacity of 10 people or less in hotels and fitness centers in fire and police stations.