Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association to host timely webinar

The Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association has scheduled upcoming webinars for businesses.

”Bridge Loan Program Activated to Help Small Businesses Impacted by Coronavirus” will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 19, to tell attendees how Florida small businesses impacted by COVID-19 can now apply for short-term, interest-free loans through the Florida Small Business Bridge Loan Program.

Panelists include Carol Dover, Florida Restaurant & Lodging Association; Ken Lawson, Department of Economic Opportunity; and Mike Myhre, Florida Small Business Development Center Network. Register here: https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/3980588739958912268?mc_cid=b62978949a&mc_eid=062980edac

“Preparing Your Restaurant for Surging Delivery during COVID-19”

will take place at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Guests will learn how Ordermark can help restaurants during this time of need. Speakers include Alex Canter, Ordermark; Charlie Jeffers, Ordermark; Thomas Kaiser, Food on Demand; Fred LeFranc, Choas Strategist, Results Thru Strategy; and Hope W. Neiman, Tillster.

Register here.

https://www.crowdcast.io/e/preparing-your/register?utm_source=profile&utm_medium=profile_web&utm_campaign=profile&mc_cid=b62978949a&mc_eid=062980edac