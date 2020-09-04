Florida Department of Health updates COVID-19 report; Okeechobee County has 20th death related to COVID-19

TALLAHASSEE — Since reporting started in March, 11,750 Floridians and 153 non-residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died according to the Florida Department of Health report updated on Sept. 4.
On Sept. 4, the 20th death in Okeechobee County was added to the state list, that of a 63-year-old man who tested positive for COVID-19 on July 4.
The Florida Department of Health report for Sept. 4, shows 633,060 Florida residents and 7,151 non-residents have tested positive since testing started in March.
On Sept. 4, 3,646 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida
Statewide, 16.72% of the ICU beds in the state are available with 1,247 adult ICU beds and 243 pediatric ICU beds open. Smaller hospitals in the rural areas do not have ICU beds available, but ICU beds are available in larger hospitals in neighboring counties. Okeechobee County has a total of eight ICU beds and as of Sept. 3 seven were in use. According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) as of Sept. 3, Collier County hospitals had 23 ICU beds open (27.1%); Hendry County has hospital has four adult ICU beds open (100%); Highlands County hospitals have 10 adult ICU beds open (31.2%); Indian River County had 18 ICU beds open (58.1%); Lee County hospitals had 28 adult ICU beds (20.1%) and 28 pediatric ICU beds (33%) open; Martin County had 24 ICU beds open (61.5%); St. Lucie County hospitals have 14 adult ICU beds (15.6%) and 1 pediatric ICU bed (17%) open.
As of Sept. 4, the positive rate in Florida was 13.49%.
For the counties in the South Central Florida area:
• Collier County has a total of 11,893 positive tests with 181 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 851 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently 44 COVID-19 positive Collier County residents are hospitalized. As of Sept. 4, the county’s positivity rate was 16.53%. Collier County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 104. ZIP code 34142 (Immokalee) had 2269 cases. On Sept. 3, 37 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the county.
• Glades County has a total of 460 positive tests with four COVID-19 related deaths. To date 38 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. As of Sept. 4, the county’s positivity rate was 35.83%. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. To date, ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven and part of Pioneer) had 436 cases. ZIP code 33944 had 11 cases. On Sept. 3, no new cases were reported in Hendry County.
• Hendry County has a total of 1,987 positive tests with 39 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 175 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, no COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 4, the county’s positivity rate was 21.08%. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. To date, ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 1,140 positives. ZIP code 33935 had 767 cases in Hendry County and 13 cases in Glades County. On Sept. 3, two new cases were reported in Hendry County.
• Highlands County has a total of 1,873 positive tests with 69 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 199 Highlands County residents and two non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 24 COVID-19 positive County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 4, the county’s positivity rate was 9.92%. Highlands County cases range in age form 0 to 99. On Sept. 3, seven new cases were reported in Highlands County.
• Martin County has a total of 4,530 positive tests with 120 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 377 residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 11 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 4, the county’s positivity rate was 14.33%. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) had 977 cases. On Sept. 3, 20 new cases were reported in Martin County.
• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,271 positive tests, with 20 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 134 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, 11 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 4, the county’s positivity rate was 12.67%. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. ZIP code 34974 had 480 cases; ZIP code 34972 had 776 cases. On Sept. 3, 16 new cases were reported in Okeechobee County.
• Palm Beach County has a total of 42,762 positive tests with 1,160 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,369 residents and 40 non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 214 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 4, the county’s positivity rate was 12.86%. Palm Beach County cases range in age from 0 to 106. To date, ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade) had 931 positive cases; ZIP code, 33493 (South Bay) had 521 positives; ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) had 455 cases; ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) had 33 cases. On Sept. 3, 151 new cases were reported in Palm Beach County.
Okeechobee County has 20 deaths related to COVID-19:
• Female, 65, positive test reported June 22;
• Male, 93, positive test reported June 26;
• Male 70, positive test reported June 26;
• Male 63, positive test reported July 4.
• Male, 60, positive test reported July 6;
• Male, 75, positive test reported July 8;
• Female, 79, positive test reported July 9;
• Male, 93, positive test reported, July 9;
• Female, 78, positive test reported July 9;
• Male, 60, positive test reported July 9;
• Male, 60, positive test reported July 10;
• Female, 82, positive test reported July 12;
• Female, 83, positive test reported July 16;
• Female, 78, positive test reported July 17;
• Male, 63, positive test reported July 18;
• Male, 91, positive test reported July 30;
• Female, 82, positive test reported Aug. 1;
• Female, 83, positive test reported Aug. 9;
• Female, 85, positive test reported Aug. 9;
• Male, 93, positive test reported Aug. 19.
Glades County has three deaths related to COVID-19:
• Male, 89, positive test reported March 29;
• Male, 63, positive test reported June 25;
• Male, 51, positive test reported July 4;
• Male, 75, positive test reported Aug. 21.
Hendry County has 39 deaths related to COVID-19:
• Male, 77, positive test reported April 13;
• Male, 101, positive test reported April 18;
• Male, 96, positive test reported April 18;
• Male, 82, positive test reported April 20;
• Female, 89, positive test reported April 21;
• Female, 55, positive test reported April 23;
• Male, 75, positive test reported April 24;
• Female, 84, positive test reported April 26;
• Female, 90, positive test reported April 28;
• Male, 55, positive test reported April 30;
• Female, 65, positive test reported May 1;
• Male, 87, positive test reported May 2;
• Female, 85, positive test reported May 2;
• Female, 72, positive test reported May 3;
• Male, 75, positive test reported May 5;
• Male, 83, positive test reported May 9;
• Female, 86, positive test reported May 10;
• Female, 81, positive test reported May 20;
• Male, 54, positive test reported May 20;
• Male, 68, positive test reported May 26;
• Male, 65, positive test reported May 29;
• Male, 69, positive test reported May 30;
• Female, 72, positive test reported June 5;
• Female, 60, positive test reported June 8;
• Female, 58, positive test reported June 9;
• Male, 93, positive test reported June 11;
• Male, 54, positive test reported June 12;
• Female, 91, positive test reported June 12;
• Male, 55, positive test reported June 19;
• Male, 77, positive test reported June 28;
• Male, 67, positive test reported July 4;
• Male 69, positive test reported July 11;
• Female, 82 , positive test reported July 14;
• Female, 77, positive test reported July 20;
• Female, 93, positive test reported July 22;
• Female, 94, positive test reported July 22;
• Male, 55, positive test reported July 31;
• Male, 74, positive test reported Aug. 5;
• Female, 89, positive test reported Aug. 11.
The Florida Department of Health does not break down the death list by city or ZIP code, so it is impossible to tell how many of the Martin County deaths were in Indiantown or how many of the Palm Beach County deaths were in Belle Glade, Pahokee or South Bay.
A note about ZIP codes: Some ZIP codes include parts of more than one county. For example, ZIP code 34974 includes parts of Okeechobee and Glades Counties.
Positive cases are totals to date since testing began in March. According to FDOH, once a person tests positive, any future positive tests for that person are not added to the total. However, there can be multiple negative tests for the same person included in the data. Some essential workers are tested more than once. For example, nursing home staff are tested every two weeks.