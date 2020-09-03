Florida Department of Health updates COVID-19 report; Glades County has fourth COVID-19 death

TALLAHASSEE — Since reporting started in March, 11,650 Floridians and 150 non-residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died according to the Florida Department of Health report updated on Sept. 3.
The Florida Department of Health report for Sept. 3, shows 629,913 Florida residents and 7,100 non-residents have tested positive since testing started in March.
On Sept. 3, 3,646 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida
Statewide, 16.6% of the ICU beds in the state are available with 1,311 adult ICU beds and 236 pediatric ICU beds open. Smaller hospitals in the rural areas do not have ICU beds available, but ICU beds are available in larger hospitals in neighboring counties. Okeechobee County has a total of eight ICU beds and as of Sept. 12 seven were in use. According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) as of Sept. 2, Collier County hospitals had 32 ICU beds open (37.6%); Hendry County has hospital has four adult ICU beds open (100%); Highlands County hospitals have 7 adult ICU beds open (22.6%); Indian River County had 22 ICU beds open (71%); Lee County hospitals had 22 adult ICU beds (15.9%) and 28 pediatric ICU beds (27%) open; Martin County had 20 ICU beds open (51.3%); St. Lucie County hospitals have 7 adult ICU beds (7.8%) and 3 pediatric ICU bed (50%) open.
As of Sept. 3, the positive rate in Florida was 13.48%.
For the counties in the South Central Florida area:
• Collier County has a total of 11,819 positive tests with 180 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 851 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently 50 COVID-19 positive Collier County residents are hospitalized. As of Sept. 3, the county’s positivity rate was 16.53%. Collier County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 104. ZIP code 34142 (Immokalee) had 2263 cases. On Sept. 2, 29 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the county.
• Glades County has a total of 458 positive tests with four COVID-19 related deaths. To date 38 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. As of Sept. 3, the county’s positivity rate was 35.78%. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. To date, ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven and part of Pioneer) had 435 cases. ZIP code 33944 had 11 cases. The most recent Glades County death was a 75-year-old man who was added to the positive list on Aug. 21.
• Hendry County has a total of 1,983 positive tests with 39 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 174 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, two COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 3, the county’s positivity rate was 21.08%. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. To date, ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 1,137 positives. ZIP code 33935 had 766 cases in Hendry County and 12 cases in Glades County. On Sept. 2, two new cases were reported in Hendry County.
• Highlands County has a total of 1,854 positive tests with 69 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 198 Highlands County residents and two non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 23 COVID-19 positive County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 3, the county’s positivity rate was 9.87%. Highlands County cases range in age form 0 to 99. On Sept. 2, seven new cases were reported in Highlands County.
• Martin County has a total of 4,514 positive tests with 119 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 376 residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 11 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 3, the county’s positivity rate was 14.35%. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) had 975 cases. On Sept. 2, 20 new cases were reported in Martin County.
• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,267 positive tests, with 19 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 134 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, 11 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 3, the county’s positivity rate was 12.66%. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. ZIP code 34974 had 478 cases; ZIP code 34972 had 774 cases. On Sept. 2, 16 new cases were reported in Okeechobee County.
• Palm Beach County has a total of 42,643 positive tests with 1,150 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,367 residents and 38 non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 215 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 3, the county’s positivity rate was 12.87%. Palm Beach County cases range in age from 0 to 106. To date, ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade) had 931 positive cases; ZIP code, 33493 (South Bay) had 521 positives; ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) had 454 cases; ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) had 33 cases. On Sept. 2, 151 new cases were reported in Palm Beach County.
A note about ZIP codes: Some ZIP codes include parts of more than one county. For example, ZIP code 34974 includes parts of Okeechobee and Glades Counties.
Positive cases are totals to date since testing began in March. According to FDOH, once a person tests positive, any future positive tests for that person are not added to the total. However, there can be multiple negative tests for the same person included in the data. Some essential workers are tested more than once. For example, nursing home staff are tested every two weeks.