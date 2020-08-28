Florida Department of Health updates COVID-19 report:

Okeechobee now has 15 COVID-19 related deaths; Hendry County, 39

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health report for Aug. 28 shows 609,074 Florida residents and 6,732 nonresidents have tested positive since testing started in March. In that time, 10,957 Florida deaths have been COVID-19 related.

On Aug. 27, 3,849 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida.

Statewide, 15.8% of the ICU beds in the state are available, with 1,170 adult ICU beds and 249 pediatric ICU beds open. Smaller hospitals in the rural areas do not have ICU beds available, but ICU beds are available in larger hospitals in neighboring counties.

Okeechobee County has a total of eight ICU beds and, as of Aug. 27, all were in use. Hendry County has a total of four adult ICU beds open (100%). Glades County does not have a hospital. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), as of Aug. 27, Collier County hospitals have 34 ICU beds open (40%); Highlands County hospitals have five adult ICU beds open (15.2%); Indian River County has 13 ICU beds open (38.2%); Lee County hospitals have 33 adult ICU beds (23.4%) and 16 pediatric ICU beds (19%) open; Martin County has 22 ICU beds open (56.4%); St. Lucie County hospitals have 13 adult ICU beds (14.4%) and one pediatric ICU bed open.

As of Aug. 26, the positive rate in Florida was 13.53%.

For the counties in the South Central Florida region:

• Collier County has a total of 11,517 positive tests with 174 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 829 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently 56 COVID-19 positive Collier County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 28, the county’s positivity rate was 16.55%. Collier County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 105. ZIP code 34142 (Immokalee) had 2,241 cases. On Aug. 27, 49 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the county.

• Glades County has a total of 453 positive tests with three COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 37 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 28, the county’s positivity rate was 36.1%. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. To date, ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven and part of Pioneer) had 431 cases. ZIP code 33944 had 10 cases. On Aug. 27, no new cases were reported in the county.

• Hendry County has a total of 1,957 positive tests with 39 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 271 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, three COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 28, the county’s positivity rate was 21.33%. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. To date, ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 1,124 positives. ZIP code 33935 had 756 cases in Hendry County (LaBelle) and 12 cases in Glades County. On Aug. 27, four new cases were reported in Hendry County.

• Highlands County has a total of 1,795 positive tests with COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 19 Highlands County residents and one nonresident who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 24 COVID-19 positive county residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 2, the county’s positivity rate was 9.86%. Highlands County cases range in age from 0 to 99. On Aug. 27, 14 new cases were reported in Highlands County.

• Martin County has a total of 4,362 positive tests with 114 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 371 residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 17 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 28, the county’s positivity rate was 14.57%. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) had 966 cases. On Aug. 27, 140 new cases were reported in Martin County.

• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,219 positive tests, with 15 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 127 Okeechobee County residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, nine COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 28, the county’s positivity rate was 12.5%. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. ZIP code 34974 had 457 cases; ZIP code 34972 had 747 cases. On Aug. 27, nine new cases were reported in Okeechobee County.

• Palm Beach County has a total of 41,558 positive tests with 1,099 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,264 residents and 34 nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 237 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 28, the county’s positivity rate was 13.08%. Palm Beach County cases range in age from 0 to 106. To date, ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade) had 921 positive cases; ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) had 527 positives; ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) had 445 cases; ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) had 33 cases. On Aug. 27, 364 new cases were reported in Palm Beach County.

A note about ZIP codes: Some ZIP codes include parts of more than one county. For example, ZIP code 34974 includes parts of Okeechobee and Glades counties.

Positive cases are totals to date since testing began in March. According to FDOH, once a person tests positive, any future positive tests for that person are not added to the total. However, there can be multiple negative tests for the same person included in the data. Some essential workers are tested more than once. For example, nursing home staff are tested every two weeks.