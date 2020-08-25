Florida Department of Health updates COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health report for Aug. 25 shows 599,176 Florida residents and 6,326 nonresidents have tested positive since testing started in March. In that time, 10,580 Florida deaths have been COVID-19 related.

On Aug. 25, 2,770 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida.

Statewide, 17.2% of the ICU beds in the state are available, with 1,272 adult ICU beds and 235 pediatric ICU beds open. Smaller hospitals in the rural areas do not have ICU beds available, but ICU beds are available in larger hospitals in neighboring counties.

Okeechobee County has a total of eight ICU beds and, as of Aug. 24, all were in use. Hendry County has no ICU beds. Glades County does not have a hospital. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), as of Aug. 25, Collier County hospitals have 32 ICU beds open (37.6%); Highlands County hospitals have five adult ICU beds open (15.2%); Indian River County has 14 ICU beds open (43.8%); Lee County hospitals have 37 adult ICU beds (27.8%) and 18 pediatric ICU beds (21%) open; Martin County has 25 ICU beds open (64.1%); St. Lucie County hospitals have 12 adult ICU beds (13.3%) and three pediatric ICU beds open.

As of Aug. 25, the positive rate in Florida was 13.54%.

For the counties in the South Central Florida area:

• Collier County has a total of 11,351 positive tests with 166 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 814 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently 67 COVID-19 positive Collier County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 25, the county’s positivity rate was 16.5%. Collier County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 104. ZIP code 34142 (Immokalee) had 2,233 cases. On Aug. 25, 87 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the county.

• Glades County has a total of 448 positive tests with three COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 37 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 25, the county’s positivity rate was 35.93%. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. To date, ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven and part of Pioneer) had 427 cases. ZIP code 33944 had 10 cases. On Aug. 25, four new cases were reported in the county.

• Hendry County has a total of 1,945 positive tests with 39 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 170 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, two COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 25, the county’s positivity rate was 21.36%. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. To date, ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 1,120 positives. ZIP code 33935 had 749 cases in Hendry County and 11 cases in Glades County. On Aug. 25, seven new cases were reported in Hendry County.

• Highlands County has a total of 1,747 positive tests with 57 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 189 Highlands County residents and one nonresident who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 20 COVID-19 positive county residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 25, the county’s positivity rate was 9.76%. Highlands County cases range in age from 0 to 99. On Aug. 25, seven new cases were reported in Highlands County.

• Martin County has a total of 4,112 positive tests with 112 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 366 residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 23 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 25, the county’s positivity rate was 14.76%. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) had 958 cases. On Aug. 25, 18 new cases were reported in Martin County.

• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,208 positive tests, with 13 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 125 Okeechobee County residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, 10 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 25, the county’s positivity rate was 12.53%. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. ZIP code 34974 had 450 cases; ZIP code 34972 had 743 cases. On Aug. 25, no new cases were reported in Okeechobee County.

• Palm Beach County has a total of 40,853 positive tests with 1,066 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,159 residents and 33 nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 243 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 25, the county’s positivity rate was 13.14%. Palm Beach County cases range in age from 0 to 106. To date, ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade) had 916 positive cases; ZIP code, 33493 (South Bay) had 526 positives; ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) had 437 cases; ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) had 33 cases. On Aug. 24, 142 new cases were reported in Palm Beach County.

A note about ZIP codes: Some ZIP codes include parts of more than one county. For example, ZIP code 34974 includes parts of Okeechobee and Glades counties.

Positive cases are totals to date since testing began in March. According to FDOH, once a person tests positive, any future positive tests for that person are not added to the total. However, there can be multiple negative tests for the same person included in the data. Some essential workers are tested more than once. For example, nursing home staff are tested every two weeks.