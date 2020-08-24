Florida Department of Health updates COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Health report for Aug. 24 shows 596,511 Florida residents and 6,318 nonresidents have tested positive since testing started in March. In that time, 10,397 Florida deaths have been COVID-19 related.
On Aug. 24, 2,086 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida.
Statewide, 17.2% of the ICU beds in the state are available with 1,390 adult ICU beds and 256 pediatric ICU beds open. Smaller hospitals in the rural areas do not have ICU beds available, but ICU beds are available in larger hospitals in neighboring counties. Okeechobee County has a total of eight ICU beds and, as of Aug. 24, all were in use. Hendry County has no ICU beds. Glades County does not have a hospital. According to the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) as of Aug. 24, Collier County hospitals has 31 ICU beds open (36.5%); Highlands County hospitals have five adult ICU beds open (14.7%); Indian River County has 14 ICU beds open (42.4%); Lee County hospitals has 38 adult ICU beds (27.7%) and 20 pediatric ICU beds (23%) open; Martin County has 19 ICU beds open (48.7%); St. Lucie County hospitals have 11 adult ICU beds (12.2%) and no pediatric ICU beds open.
As of Aug. 24, the positive rate in Florida was 13.53%.
For the counties in the South Central Florida area:
• Collier County has a total of 11,268 positive tests with 163 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 805 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently 72 COVID-19 positive Collier County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 24, the county’s positivity rate was 16.45%. Collier County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 104. ZIP code 34142 (Immokalee) had 2,222 cases. On Aug. 23, 25 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the county.
• Glades County has a total of 444 positive tests with three COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 35 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 24, the county’s positivity rate was 35.89%. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. To date, ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven and part of Pioneer) had 423 cases. ZIP code 33944 had 10 cases. On Aug. 23, no new cases were reported in the county.
• Hendry County has a total of 1,938 positive tests with 39 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 167 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, two COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 24, the county’s positivity rate was 21.37%. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. To date, ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 1,115 positives. ZIP code 33935 had 747 cases in Hendry County and 11 cases in Glades County. On Aug. 23, five new cases were reported in Hendry County.
• Highlands County has a total of 1,740 positive tests with 53 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 189 Highlands County residents and one nonresident who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 25 COVID-19 positive county residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 24, the county’s positivity rate was 9.76%. Highlands County cases range in age from 0 to 99. On Aug. 23, six new cases were reported in Highlands County.
• Martin County has a total of 4,091 positive tests with 112 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 366 residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 21 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 24, the county’s positivity rate was 14.78%. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) had 957 cases. On Aug. 23, 33 new cases were reported in Martin County.
• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,202 positive tests, with 13 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 122 Okeechobee County residents and three nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, 12 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 24, the county’s positivity rate was 12.51%. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. ZIP code 34974 had 447 cases; ZIP code 34972 had 740 cases. On Aug. 23, no new cases were reported in Okeechobee County.
• Palm Beach County has a total of 40,746 positive tests with 1,061 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,113 residents and 33 nonresidents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 246 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 24, the county’s positivity rate was 13.16%. Palm Beach County cases range in age from 0 to 106. To date, ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade) had 914 positive cases; ZIP code, 33493 (South Bay) had 535 positives; ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) had 436 cases; ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) had 33 cases. On Aug. 23, 162 new cases were reported in Palm Beach County.
A note about ZIP codes: Some ZIP codes include parts of more than one county. For example, ZIP code 34974 includes parts of Okeechobee and Glades counties.
Positive cases are totals to date since testing began in March. According to FDOH, once a person tests positive, any future positive tests for that person are not added to the total. However, there can be multiple negative tests for the same person included in the data. Some essential workers are tested more than once. For example, nursing home staff are tested every two weeks.