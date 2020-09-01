Florida Department of Health updates COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Health report for Sept. 1, shows 624,116 Florida residents and 6,24 non-residents have tested positive since testing started in March. In that time, 11,374 Florida deaths have been COVID-19 related.

On Sept. 1, 7,643 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida

Statewide, 19.1% of the ICU beds in the state are available with 1,478 adult ICU beds and 259 pediatric ICU beds open. Smaller hospitals in the rural areas do not have ICU beds available, but ICU beds are available in larger hospitals in neighboring counties. Okeechobee County has a total of eight ICU beds and as of Aug. 31, five were in use. According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) as of Aug. 31, Collier County hospitals had 34 ICU beds open (40%); Highlands County hospitals have 10 adult ICU beds open (30.3%); Indian River County had 21 ICU beds open (70%); Lee County hospitals had 24 adult ICU beds (17.1%) and 23 pediatric ICU beds (27%) open; Martin County had 23 ICU beds open (59%); St. Lucie County hospitals have 14 adult ICU beds (15.1%) and 3 pediatric ICU bed (50%) open.

As of Aug. 31, the positive rate in Florida was 6.3%.

For the counties in the South Central Florida area:

• Collier County has a total of 11,796 positive tests with 177 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 845 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently 57 COVID-19 positive Collier County residents are hospitalized. As of Sept. 1, the county’s positivity rate was 16.55%. Collier County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 104. ZIP code 34142 (Immokalee) had 2,260 cases. On Aug. 31, 185 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the county.

• Glades County has a total of 458 positive tests with three COVID-19 related deaths. To date 37 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. As of Sept. 1, the county’s positivity rate was 36.01%. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. To date, ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven and part of Pioneer) had 435 cases. ZIP code 33944 had 10 cases. On Aug. 31, two new cases were reported in the county.

• Hendry County has a total of 1,979 positive tests with 39 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 174 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, two COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 1, the county’s positivity rate was 21.25%. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. To date, ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 1,134 positives. ZIP code 33935 had 765 cases in Hendry County and 12 cases in Glades County. On Aug. 31, three new cases were reported in Hendry County.

• Highlands County has a total of 1,838 positive tests with 67 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 196 Highlands County residents and two non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 21 COVID-19 positive County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 1, the county’s positivity rate was 9.86%. Highlands County cases range in age form 0 to 99. On Aug. 31, 14 new cases were reported in Highlands County.

• Martin County has a total of 4,533 positive tests with 118 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 376 residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 12 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 1, Aug. 31, the county’s positivity rate was 14.51%. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) had 977 cases. On Aug. 31, 38 new cases were reported in Martin County.

• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,258 positive tests, with 15 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 132 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, 11 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Sept. 1, the county’s positivity rate was 12.58%. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. ZIP code 34974 had 472 cases; ZIP code 34972 had 761 cases. On Aug. 31, six new cases were reported in Okeechobee County.

• Palm Beach County has a total of 42,387 positive tests with 1,128 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,317 residents and 37 non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 181 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 31 Sept. 1, the county’s positivity rate was 12.9%. Palm Beach County cases range in age from 0 to 106. To date, ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade) had 928 positive cases; ZIP code, 33493 (South Bay) had 521 positives; ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) had 451 cases; ZIP code 33438 (Canal Point) had 33 cases. On Aug. 31, 443 new cases were reported in Palm Beach County.

A note about ZIP codes: Some ZIP codes include parts of more than one county. For example, ZIP code 34974 includes parts of Okeechobee and Glades Counties.

Positive cases are totals to date since testing began in March. According to FDOH, once a person tests positive, any future positive tests for that person are not added to the total. However, there can be multiple negative tests for the same person included in the data. Some essential workers are tested more than once. For example, nursing home staff are tested every two weeks.