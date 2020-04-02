Florida Department of Health Hendry and Glades Counties responds to questions

The Florida Department of Health appreciates the desire to understand how many people in each community have been tested, received a negative test, or are under public health monitoring as a result of suspicion they may have COVID-19 or has been in contact with someone who has COVID-19. Balancing the privacy of the individuals being tested and monitored, and the confidentiality of the epidemiological investigations, with the responsibility to our community to disclose information to protect the public, is a vital role of the Florida Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health strives to protect the identity of individuals tested or affected by COVID-19, while also ensuring information necessary for the public’s health is available.

As such, in order to protect the personally identifiable health information (PHI) of our residents, the Florida Department of Health is unable to provide certain details regarding case information.

Please visit //floridahealth.gov/COVID19 to obtain the most recent information including state test results pending, the number of negative test results and positive cases of COVID-19.

This information is updated twice daily and contains links to the most recent COVID-19 daily report and the Florida COVID-19 Data and Surveillance Dashboard.

The Florida Department of Health is actively involved in enhanced surveillance for respiratory illnesses that may be COVID-19. Epidemiology nurses will follow up on any suspected cases that meet criteria for COVID-19 to arrange for testing when needed and monitor contacts of any confirmed cases, when they occur.

Everyone plays a part in lowering the impact within our communities and workplaces, taking action helps to reduce the spread of respiratory diseases such as COVID-19.

Remember to:

Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick. This message cannot be emphasized enough.

Follow the guidance for social distancing, maintaining at least 6 feet from those around you in social settings.

The health and safety of our community is most important. Please remember, you are safer at home!