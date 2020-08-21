Florida Department of Health Aug. 20 updates COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Health report for Aug. 20, shows 582,407 Florida residents and 6,195 non-residents have tested positive since testing started in March. In that time, 10,049 Florida deaths have been COVID-19 related.

On Aug. 19, 4,605 new positive cases of COVID-19 were reported in Florida.

Statewide, 15.2% of the ICU beds in the state are available with 1,094 adult ICU beds and 253 pediatric ICU beds open. Smaller hospitals in the rural areas do not have ICU beds available, but ICU beds are available in larger hospitals in neighboring counties. Okeechobee County has a total of eight ICU beds and as of Aug. 20, all were in use. Hendry County has no ICU beds. Glades County does not have a hospital. According to the Florida Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) as of Aug. 20, Collier County hospitals had 31 ICU beds open (36.5%); Highlands County hospitals have five adult ICU beds open (15.2%); Indian River County had 13 ICU beds open (41.9%); Lee County hospitals had 22 adult ICU beds (15.6%) and 25 pediatric ICU beds (29%) open; Martin County had 23 ICU beds open (59%); St. Lucie County hospitals have 10 adult ICU beds (11.1%) and 1 pediatric ICU bed (17%) open.

As of Aug. 20, the positive rate in Florida was 6.7%.

For the counties in the South Central Florida area:

• Collier County has a total of 11,095 positive tests with 161 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 795 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently 102 COVID-19 positive Collier County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 20, the county’s positivity rate was 6.92 %. Collier County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 104. ZIP code 34142 (Immokalee) had 2,200 cases. On Aug. 19, 27 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the county.

• Glades County has a total of 432 positive tests with three COVID-19 related deaths. To date 30 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. As of Aug. 20, the county’s positivity rate was 42.86%. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. To date, ZIP code 33471 (Moore Haven and part of Pioneer) had 411 cases. ZIP code 33944 had 10 cases. On Aug. 19, six new cases were reported in the county.

• Hendry County has a total of 1,900 positive tests with 39 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 165 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, four COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 20, the county’s positivity rate was 16.36%. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. To date, ZIP code 33440 (Clewiston, Harlem, Montura, Pioneer and Big Cypress) had 1,089 positives. ZIP code 33935 had 736 cases in Hendry County and 11 cases in Glades County. On Aug. 19, nine new cases were reported in Hendry County.

• Highlands County has a total of 1,679 positive tests with 50 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 185 Highlands County residents and one non-resident who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 42 COVID-19 positive County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 20, the county’s positivity rate was 9.66%. Highlands County cases range in age form 0 to 99. On Aug. 19, 19 new cases were reported in Highlands County.

• Martin County has a total of 4,015 positive tests with 109 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 358 residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 22 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 20, the county’s positivity rate was 14.82%. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. ZIP code 34956 (Indiantown) had 955 cases. On Aug. 19, 19 new cases were reported in Martin County.

• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,177 positive tests, with 12 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 120 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, 11 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 20, the county’s positivity rate was 12.99%. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. ZIP code 34974 had 437 cases; ZIP code 34972 had 725 cases. On Aug. 19, nine new cases were reported in Okeechobee County.

• Palm Beach County has a total of 39,886 positive tests with 1,039 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,083 residents and 31 non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 331 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. As of Aug. 20, the county’s positivity rate was 13.21%. Palm Beach County cases range in age from 0 to 106. To date, ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade) had 899 positive cases; ZIP code, 33493 (South Bay) had 469 positives; ZIP code 33476 had 430 cases; ZIP code 33438 had 32 cases. On Aug. 19, 225 new cases were reported in Palm Beach County.

A note about ZIP codes: Some ZIP codes include parts of more than one county. For example, ZIP code 34974 includes parts of Okeechobee and Glades counties.

Positive cases are totals to date since testing began in March. According to FDOH, once a person tests positive, any future positive tests for that person are not added to the total. However, there can be multiple negative tests for the same person included in the data. Some essential workers are tested more than once. For example, nursing home staff are tested every two weeks.