Florida Community Health Centers begins drive-thru coronavirus testing

WEST PALM BEACH — In the midst of the current COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, Florida Community Health Centers Inc. (FCHC) continues to provide high-quality and affordable routine healthcare to their community in a safe environment while working to decrease the further spread of this newly prevalent disease.

In an effort to support their patients and community, FCHC began Drive-Thru testing on Tuesday, March 24, for COVID-19 by appointment only. Those with the associated risk factors and symptoms of COVID-19 may be screened and evaluated by FCHC staff for testing.

Coronavirus symptoms include: fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Risk factors consist of ONE or MORE of the following:

• Close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case

• Travel to or from a coronavirus-affected area

• Recent history of international travel or cruise

• Age 65+ with chronic conditions

• Weakened immune system

If anyone is experiencing the symptoms outlined above and has risk factors for COVID 19, they are encouraged to call one of the FCHC locations below to set up an appointment for screening, evaluation and testing. Telehealth appointments are also available.

“At FCHC we are passionately committed to the health and well-being of our patients and members of the communities that we serve. We are honored to stand on the front line in the battle against COVID 19 and welcome everyone, regardless of their insurance status, financial status or language. Before birth and beyond, let our family take care of yours,” said Wilhelmina Lewis, president and CEO.

The FCHC Centers drive-thru testing will be at the following locations:

• Fort Pierce Center (beginning March 24)

Address: 1505 Delaware Ave., Fort Pierce, 34950; 772-461-1402

• Clewiston Center (beginning March 25)

Address: 315 South W.C. Owen Ave., Clewiston, 33440; 863-983-7813

• Indiantown Center (beginning March 26)

Address: 15858 S.W. Warfield Blvd., Indiantown, 34956; 772-597-3596

• Dr. Fred Brown Children’s Health Center (beginning March 30)

Address: 2015 U.S. 441, Okeechobee, 34972; 863-763-1951

• Port St. Lucie Children’s Health Center (beginning March 31)

Address: 1701 S.E. Hillmoor Drive, Suite 19, Port St. Lucie, 34952; 772-335-8455

Saturday testing will be available at some sites.