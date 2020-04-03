Florida 4-H Youth…CALL TO ACTION

Some of our Florida communities are in need of protective face masks during this COVID-19 crisis. If this is a project that you would like to help with and you have supplies at home, here is an easy to follow face mask making video that will lead you through each step:

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=907609343037773



Another easy to sew item in need are headbands with buttons for healthcare workers to wear with the facemask. This headband protects the workers ears from the elastic on the facemask. Here is an easy to follow video that will instruct you how to make them:



This project is a great way to share your 4-H spirit and use your creativity by putting your 4-H mark on the items you make. Maybe you even have some extra 4-H fabric that could be used. Tag @florida4h to share your creations!



Once you have completed items to donate, contact Geralyn Sachs, Central District 4-H RSA, via email at fish12@ufl.eduand she will let you know of facilities in your area who are in need. If you have questions, please email Geralyn.