First Coronavirus Death of a Native American in Florida reported

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Don Osceola, 77, a highly decorated Vietnam War veteran, passed away Wednesday night (April 30) from complications related to the coronavirus. He is believed to be the first Native American in Florida to succumb to the lethal disease.

Don Osceola

Mr. Osceola had been hospitalized at Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood since April 17 and died there. He had initially tested negative for COVID-19, then tested positive.

He was born a Seminole and grew up on the Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, south of Clewiston. He became a member of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians when he married his first wife, Dorothy Billie, who was a member of the Miccosukee Tribe. They had one child, Deanna.

Mr. Osceola graduated from Clewiston High School, according to his daughter. He served in the U.S. Army and was on active duty during the Vietnam War, where he earned the Purple Heart, one of many medals he received for meritorious service during the war.

Mitchell Cypress, President of Seminole Tribe of Florida, Inc., the business development division of the Tribe, said Mr. Osceola was often recognized for his many medals by being called a “Little Audie Murphy,” who was one of the most decorated American combat veterans of World War II.

According to his daughter, Mr. Osceola told her his first few months in Vietnam were “really scary.” His platoon came under fire more than once, she said, including one time when bullets were flying inches away from him. He earned a Purple Heart when a bullet hit the tip of his nose.

“He taught me by example that no matter how bad things are, as long as you’re connected to the creator, things will work out for the best,” she said. “Under any stress or pressure, I always saw him calm. He also liked to learn a lot.”

Mr. Osceola pursued theological studies in Gainesville, Fla., and attended Florida International University, Miami, where he studied architecture. He worked for the National Park Service at Shark Valley in Everglades National Park. He also completed police academy training and worked as a police officer with the Miccosukee Police Department. He later worked in the Housing Department of the Miccosukee Tribe.

Following the death of his first wife, Dorothy, he married Mary Osceola, a member of the Seminole Tribe. They raised one son, Christian Osceola. Both survive him.

Funeral services are pending with the Akin-Davis Funeral Home of Clewiston.