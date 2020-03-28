First confirmed COVID-19 case in Hendry County

According to data released on March 28 by the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), Hendry County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to FDOH the first case of the virus in the county belongs to a woman between the ages of 35-44

The Saturday, March 28, 7 p.m. FDOH update shows that Florida has 4,038 positive results, up from 3,054 yesterday. Statewide 567 people in Florida have been hospitalized and 56 have died.

In the Lake Okeechobee area and surrounding counties:


• Okeechobee County has no positive, 42 negative tests for COVID-19.

• Glades County has no positive, 4 negative tests.

• Hendry County has 1 positive; 37 negative.

• Palm Beach County has 306 positive, 1,640 negative, and 6 deaths related to COVID-19.

• Martin County has 26 positive, 198 negative.

• St. Lucie County has 20 positive, 305 negative with two deaths.

• Indian River has 15 positive, 198 negative.

• Osceola County has 70 positive, 434 negative.

• Highlands County has 10 positive, 44 negative with one death.

