Fifth Hendry County resident tests positive for COVID-19 virus

LABELLE – A fifth resident of Hendry County has tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest case is confirmed to be a 38 year old male resident of Clewiston.

All five individuals who have tested positive in Hendry County are currently under isolation.

Hendry County officials strongly urge residents to continue following the guidance provided by the CDC and DOH in order to slow the spread of COVID-19

Remember you are safer at home.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.

Cover your coughs and sneezes.

·Clean and disinfect surfaces often.

If you are sick, call your medical provider or local health department.