FDOT Turnpike Enterprise will process all vehicles electronically through toll-by-plate

TALLAHASSEE — To help reduce the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and to help keep toll collectors safe, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise (FTE) will temporarily not accept cash as a form of payment for tolls. Tolls will still be required, but they will be collected through an electronic process. The change began at noon on March 19.

As part of this initiative, customers should continue driving through the toll plaza and pay attention to overhead and portable signs. In addition, the following items will apply:

SunPass and interoperable customers will continue to have tolls posted to their accounts.

• Vehicles without a SunPass will be billed for toll transactions at the posted cash toll rate and receive a Toll Enforcement Invoice in the mail. The invoice administrative fee ($2.50) will temporarily be waived.

• Drivers who elect to become a SunPass customer will receive several benefits including a discount on tolls of nearly 25%. SunPass works on all Florida toll roads and most bridges.

Customers will still be able to utilize the “Exact Coin Lanes” where there is no toll operator present to remit coin payment at those locations.

Additionally, customers who receive a Toll Enforcement Invoice and wish to open a SunPass account can go online at www.SunPass.com to pay the invoice, purchase a transponder, establish the account and receive the lower SunPass toll rate. The cost of a mini transponder ($4.99) will be credited back to the account, effectively making the transponder free.

FDOT will continue to closely monitor this evolving situation and will update customers accordingly. To receive the most accurate information, please visit www.SunPass.com or follow us @FloridaTurnpike on Twitter.