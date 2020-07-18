FDOH updates COVID-19 report

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Health reported as of July 18, Florida had 333,201 residents and 20,632 non-residents who tested positive for COVID-19, with 4,895 Florida resident deaths and 107 non-resident deaths since March.

• Okeechobee County had 633 positives, including 630 residents and 3 non-residents, with 63 hospitalizations and two deaths to date. The county had 4,909 people tested and a positive rate of 12.9%.

• Glades County had 264 positive, with one death and 21 hospitalizations to date. The county had 626 tested for a positive rate of 29.6%.

• Hendry County had 1,347 positive with 118 hospitalizations and 30 deaths. The county had 6,770 tested with a positive rate of 19.9%.

• Palm Beach County had 25,045 positive with 2,225 hospitalizations and 666 deaths. The county had 207,855 tested for a positive rate of 12%.

• Martin County had 3,058 positive with 263 hospitalizations and 48 deaths. The county had 21,508 tested for a positive rate of 14.2%.

The Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. Surgeon General, the Florida Department of Health all recommend that masks be worn in public places where it is not possible to maintain 6 feet of space between people.

