FDOH updates COVID-19 numbers

TALLAHASSEE — Florida has had a total of 7,022 resident deaths and 122 non-resident deaths related to COVID-19 according to the Florida Department of Health report released Aug. 1.

For the counties around Lake Okeechobee:

• Okeechobee County has had 920 COVID-19 positive cases since testing started in March, including 915 residents and 5 non-residents. Of those who tested positive, 85 residents and two non-residents have been hospitalized, and six residents have died. Since March, the county has had 6,178 tests with 14.9% positive. According to the Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA), 10 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized.

• Glades County has had 391 positive cases to date, with 26 hospitalized and three deaths. Since March, the county has had 1,086 tests with a 36% positive rate. According to AHCA, no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are currently hospitalized.

• Hendry County has had 1,649 positive cases to date, with 143 hospitalizations and 36 deaths. Since March, the county has had 7,964 tests and a positive rate of 20.7%. According to AHCA, 8 COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized.

• Palm Beach County has had 33,854 positive residents, two positive residents not in Florida and two positive non-residents, with 2,585 residents and 27 non-residents hospitalized and 833 deaths. Since March, the county has had 260,878 tests and a positive rate of 12%. According to AHCA, 524 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized.

