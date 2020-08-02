FDOH updates COVID-19 data for Aug. 2

Aug 2nd, 2020

TALLAHASSEE — Florida has had a total of 7,084 resident deaths and 122 non-resident related to COVID-19 according to the Florida Department of Health report released Aug. 2.

For the counties around Lake Okeechobee:

• Okeechobee County has had 945 COVID-19 positive cases since testing started in March. Of those who tested positive, 86 residents and three non-residents have been hospitalized to date, and six residents have died. Since March, the county has had 6,232 tests with 15.2% positive. According to the Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA), 10 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized.

• Glades County has had 391 positive cases to date, with 26 hospitalized and three deaths. Since March, the county has had 1,088 tests with a 35.9% positive rate. According to AHCA, COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are currently hospitalized.

• Hendry County has had 1,652 positive cases to date, with 144 hospitalizations and 37 deaths. Since March, the county has had 7,975 tests and a positive rate of 20.7%. According to AHCA, seven COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized.

• Palm Beach County has had 34,226 positive residents, two positive residents not in Florida and two positive non-residents, with 2,594 residents and 27 non-residents hospitalized and 833 deaths. Since March, the county has had 263,113 tests and a positive rate of 12%. According to AHCA, 512COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized.

