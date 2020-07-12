FDOH tracks COVID-19 positive cases

OKEECHOBEE – The Florida Department of Health reported Sunday that since testing began in March, 269,811 people in Florida have tested positive for COVID-19, with 18,271 hospitalized. Of those who tested positive, 4,242 Florida residents have died and 104 non-residents have died.

Since testing began in March, Okeechobee County has a total of 527 people who tested positive for COVID-19, including 523 residents one four non-residents. Okeechobee County has had total of 48 COVID-19 positive people hospitalized including 46 residents and two non-residents.

A total of 4,499 people have been tested, with 11.7% positive.

In Okeechobee County two of those who tested positive have died, according to the FDOH website.

Glades County has 203 positive, with 561 tested, for a positive rate of 26.5%. One person has died, 20 hospitalized.

Hendry County has had 1,196 positive with 4,965 tested for a positive rate of 19.4%. In Hendry County, 28 people who tested positive have died, 105 have been hospitalized.

Palm Beach County has 21,018 positive with 184,077 tested for a positive rate of 11.4%. ZIP code 33430 (Belle Glade and part of South Bay) has had 650 cases since testing began. ZIP code 33493 (South Bay) has had 298 positive. ZIP code 33476 (Pahokee) has had 309 positive. In Palm Beach County, 606 people who tested positive have died, and 2,073 have been hospitalized, including 2,046 residents and 27 non-residents.

Martin County has 2,734 positive with 17,177 tested for a positive rate of 13.7%. In Martin County, 42 of those who tested positive have died, and 237 hospitalized, including 235 residents and one non-resident.

Highlands County has 532 positive with 10,419 tested for a positive rate of 4.9%. Thirteen of those who tested positive have died, 85 have been hospitalized (including 84 residents and one non-resident.)