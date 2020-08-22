FDOH shares Aug. 22 COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Department of Health report for Aug. 22, shows 591,283 Florida residents and 6,313 non-residents have tested positive since testing started in March. In that time, 10,274 Florida resident deaths and 137 non-resident deaths have been COVID-19 related. According to the Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA), currently 4,902 COVID-19 positive patients are hospitalized in Florida. The state has 1,172 open adult ICU beds and 252 open pediatric ICU beds. Statewide, 15.9% of hospital ICU beds are available.

For the counties in the South Central Florida area:

• Glades County has a total of 444 positive tests with three COVID-19 related deaths. To date 34 residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, currently no COVID-19 positive Glades County residents are hospitalized. Glades County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 89. Deaths ranged from those age 51 to 89.

• Hendry County has a total of 1,921 positive tests for residents and two positive non-residents with 39 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 167 Hendry County residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, two COVID-19 positive Hendry County residents are currently hospitalized. Hendry County COVID-19 cases range in age from 0 to 101. Deaths range from age 51 to 94.

• Highlands County has a total of 1,709 positive tests for residents and six for non-residents with 53 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 180 Highlands County residents and one non-resident who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 36 COVID-19 positive County residents are currently hospitalized. Highlands County cases range in age from 0 to 99. Deaths range from age 59 to 92.

• Martin County has a total of 4,038 positive tests for residents and 29 for non-residents with 112 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 363 residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 27 COVID-19 positive Martin County residents are currently hospitalized. Martin County cases range in age from 0 to 100. Deaths range from age 55 to 100.

• Okeechobee County has a total of 1,194 positive tests for residents and four for non-residents, with 13 COVID-19 related deaths. To date 121 Okeechobee County residents and three non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to the AHCA, 10 COVID-19 positive Okeechobee County residents are currently hospitalized. Okeechobee County cases range in age from 0 to 94. Deaths ranged from age 60 to 93.

• Palm Beach County has a total of 40,385 positive tests for residents and two for non-residents with 1,059 COVID-19 related deaths. To date, 3,107 residents and 33 non-residents who were COVID-19 positive have been hospitalized. According to AHCA, 288 COVID-19 positive Palm Beach County residents are currently hospitalized. Deaths ranged from age 38 to 101.