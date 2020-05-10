FDOH reports COVID-19 numbers continue to grow: 145 in Hendry County; 28 in Okeechobee County; 7 in Glades County; 3,870 in Palm Beach County

TALLAHASSEE – The number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Lake Okeechobee area continues to grow. In addition, more longterm care facility residents and staff members have been found to be COVID-19 positive according to the Florida Department of Health.

The FDOH report on the number of longterm care facility residents who are currently positive, how many have been transferred from the facility to hospitals or other facilities and how many staff members have tested positive is updated daily. The state report on deaths in longterm care facilities report is updated weekly.

Hendry County: 962 tested, 145 positive

The May 10 FDOH update shows 962 tested in Hendry County, with 145 positive and 817 negative. About 75% of the positive cases in Hendry County are in Clewiston. Five people have died in Hendry County related to the COVID-19 virus. Twenty-eight have been hospitalized. The county has a positive rate of 15.1% of those tested. Ages of those who tested positive range from 1 to 101 years.

Five residents of longterm care facilities in Hendry County have died, related to the COVID-19 virus. The May 8 report shows three Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility residents who were COVID-19 positive have died. It also indicates that in LaBelle, two Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center residents who were COVID-19 positive have died.

As of May 9, Clewiston Nursing and Rehabilitation had five residents currently COVID-19 positive, 11 positive residents transfered and 14 staff members who tested positive. Oakbrook Health and Rehabilitation Center had nine residents current positive, three transferred and six staff members who tested positive.

Okeechobee County: 939 tested, 28 positive

In Okeechobee County, there have been 939 tested, with 28 positive, 909 negative and two results pending. Those who tested positive range in age from 6 to 87 years old.

Okeechobee Health Care Facility in Okeechobee had one resident currently COVID-19 positive, one transferred and three staff members who tested positive, according to the May 9 report. So far, Okeechobee County has not had any COVID-19 deaths. Six people have been hospitalized. The county has a positive rate of 3% of those tested.

Glades County: 87 tested, 7 positive

Glades County had 87 tested with 7 positive for a positivity rate of 8%. Three people have been hospitalized. One has died. Age range of those who tested positive is 30 to 89.

Palm Beach County: 40,010 tested, 3,870 positive

Palm Beach County had 40,919 tested with 3,870 positive, for a positivity rate of 9.5%. Ages of those who tested positive ranged from 0 to 104. In Palm Beach County, 644 people have been hospitalized, and 237 people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Glades Health Care Center in Pahokee had nine positive COVID residents, four residents transferred and 22 staff members who tested positive.

The 33430 zip code (Belle Glade) has 207 positive cases; the 33493 zip code (South Bay) has 80 cases; the 33476 zip code (Pahokee/Canal Point) has 51 positive cases.