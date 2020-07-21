Every residential address to receive masks in the mail

PALM BEACH COUNTY — Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners approved a countywide mask mail out program for every residential address to receive four masks; two cloth masks and two pleated masks. The county is currently under a State of Emergency as a result of COVID-19 and issued a mandatory facial covering order effective June 25, 2020. Emergency Order Number 12 requires facial coverings to be worn in business establishments, public places, county and municipal governmental facilities and while riding on Palm Tran.

July 20, the county’s Graphics Division delivered the first set of envelopes to begin mailing out the free facemasks to 658,995 county residences currently accepting mail using the U.S. Postal Service Every Door Direct Mail (EDDM) program. This number includes 52 zip codes and excludes vacant properties or people with forwarding notices. Each envelope includes the Palm Beach County Combat COVID masks and an 8.5 x 11 flier with important safety information.

The entire mail out is expected to occur over the next four weeks.