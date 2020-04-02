Everglades Trading & Office Supply has limited supply of COVID-19 supplies

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

BELLE GLADE — Everglades Trading & Office Supply, located at 1510 West Ave. A in Belle Glade, has a limited amount of COVID-19 supplies available. They source new products every day so the inventory is always changing. There is a limit to what they sell to each customer so they can give as many people as they can the opportunity to prepare and protect themselves and their families.

Supplies available:

• Toilet paper

• Paper towels

• Hospital-grade sanitizing wipes

• Hospital-grade germicidal bleach spray

• Anti-viral 409, Fantastic and Windex

• Antibacterial soap pumps

• Soap dispensers and antibacterial soap

• Disposable and reusable gloves

• Hard-wound towels and dispensers

• Water — packs and 4 gallon jugs with cooler options

Everglades Trading & Office Supply is an essential business, supporting all of their customers that are working (and teaching) from home, fellow locally owned businesses, their ag partners in the Glades and customers all across the country.

The store will remain open and support you through these difficult times.

There have not noticed a disruption in office supply offerings, as well as furniture and the majority of cleaning, janitorial, break room and safety supplies. They are still offering convenient next-day pickup on all these items.

The inventory of COVID-19 essentials changes by the hour, so call on Monday if you are interested in anything at 561-996-1212. They are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For information, go online to evergladestrading.com.