Even if it says ‘flushable’ on label, don’t flush wipes

The national shortage of toilet paper — caused by people who are hoarding toilet paper — could cause a messier problem.

Across the nation, utility systems are asking customers: Do not flush baby wipes, sanitizing wipes or paper towels. Even if the product says “flushable,” don’t put it in the toilet. The wipes could clog pipes and cause backups in sewer systems.

The website theplumbingdr explains: “Flushing wipes have caused many clogs around the world, and the problem is only getting worse, especially since the wipe companies are not being completely honest about the wipes they’re creating.

“These wipes state that they can be flushed, but the fact is that they don’t biodegrade very quickly, and it eventually gets stuck down the drain somewhere, which can cause a massive clog that can cost you a lot of money later.

“Anything that is flushed down a toilet has to go through a sewage system, and if the wipes get stuck part-way down, anything else that passes through can also get stuck to it. What typically happens is the wipes will go down the toilet, go down through the pipes, but somewhere along the way they will get stuck, and eventually, more can get stuck, creating a ball, which then creates the clog and a big mess.

“Those who have continuously flushed wipes down the toilets in their home may experience clogging of all their drains, especially if it’s gone far enough down the drainage system. It’s possible for tubs, sinks, toilets and more to back up in the home, simply because wipes were flushed down the toilet and clogged up the piping system.”