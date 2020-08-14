EPA website has list of cleaners that kill COVID-19

WASHINGTON D.C. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) continues to update the list of cleaning products that have been proven effective against the COVID-19 virus.

For the complete list of more than 400 products go online to epa.gov.

“During this pandemic, it’s important that people can easily find the information they’re looking for when choosing and using a surface disinfectant,” stated EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has updated the list of products that kill COVID-19 because they:

• Demonstrate efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19);

• Demonstrate efficacy against a virus that is harder to kill than SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19); or

• Demonstrate efficacy against another type of human coronavirus similar to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

The EPA-approved products proven to kill SARS-CoV-2, when used according to label directions, includes more than 400 products with active ingredients such as:

• Hydrogen peroxide;

• Quaternary ammonium;

• Isopropanol;

• Ethanol;

• Chlorine dioxide;

• Sodium chlorite;

• Sodium hypochlorite;

• Isopropyl alcohol;

• Citric acid; and,

• Hydrogen chloride.

The EPA urges the public to use disinfectants as just one step in preventing the spread of the virus. Other health measures include frequent and thorough hand washing, social distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in areas that you cannot maintain at least 6 feet of distance from others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) offers these tips for disinfecting surfaces:

• Wear reusable or disposable gloves for routine cleaning and disinfection.

• Clean surfaces using soap and water, then use disinfectant. Cleaning with soap and water reduces number of germs, dirt and impurities on the surface. Disinfecting kills germs on surfaces.

• Practice routine cleaning of frequently touched surfaces. High-touch surfaces include: tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets, sinks, etc.

• When choosing a disinfectant product look for the of EPA-registered icon.

• Follow the instructions on the label to ensure safe and effective use of the product. Many products recommend keeping surface wet for a period of time (see product label).

• Wear skin protection and consider eye protection for potential splash hazards.

• Ensure adequate ventilation.

• Use no more than the amount recommended on the label.

• Use water at room temperature for dilution (unless stated otherwise on the label).

• Avoid mixing chemical products.

• Label diluted cleaning solutions

• Store and use chemicals out of the reach of children and pets.

• You should never eat, drink, breathe or inject these products into your body or apply directly to your skin, as they can cause serious harm. Do not wipe or bathe pets with these products or any other products that are not approved for animal use.