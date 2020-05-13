Drive-thru testing set to begin May 15 at Okeechobee Walmart

OKEECHOBEE — A COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will open Friday, May 15, in the parking lot of the Walmart store, 2101 S. Parrott Ave. in Okeechobee. The site is supported by Walmart, Quest Diagnostics and state and local officials and will test adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high risk groups without symptoms. Please note, testing is not available inside Walmart stores.

“Walmart is proud to help support the expansion of COVID-19 testing in Okeechobee during this unprecedented time,” said Monesia Brown, Walmart public affairs director for Florida. • The site will be open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., weather permitting.

• Testing is for adults who meet CDC and state and local guidelines on who should be tested, including first responders, health care providers and others with symptoms of COVID-19 and those in high-risk groups without symptoms.

• Individuals must be 18 years and older.

• The testing site will require an appointment through Quest’s MyQuestTM online portal and app, online at MyQuestCOVIDTest.com, which will screen and schedule appointments for those individuals that meet medical eligibility for the testing sites.

• Once on site, those being tested will need to wear a mask and stay in their cars for verification of eligibility criteria, ID check and self-administered test. For the safety of all those on-site, the test site is not available to those who walk up.

• The site will use a self-administered nasal swab test that will allow those being tested to swab their own nose on-site while in their vehicles, observed by a trained medical volunteer to ensure the sample is taken correctly, and drop the sealed sample into a container on their way out of the drive-thru site.

• Quest Diagnostics will handle processing test samples and communicating results to those tested and applicable departments of health.

• Any questions regarding testing and appointments, please call Quest’s dedicated COVID-19 line at 866-448-7719, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

• The site will be staffed by Walmart pharmacists and associates. While individuals who are tested are awaiting results, please follow CDC guidelines and take steps to help prevent the virus from spreading to people in your home and community.