Drive-thru mobile pantry open for emergency food assistance
OKEECHOBEE — Treasure Coast Food Bank will have a drive-thru mobile pantry open for emergency food assistance on Friday, March 27, at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710, from 4 to 6 p.m. or until products run out.
This is drive-thru style only – no walkups.
Please remain in your vehicle at all times.
Vouchers are NOT required.
If you are sick, stay at home – have someone pickup on your behalf.
