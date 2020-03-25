OKEECHOBEE — Treasure Coast Food Bank will have a drive-thru mobile pantry open for emergency food assistance on Friday, March 27, at the Okeechobee Agri-Civic Center, 4601 S.R. 710, from 4 to 6 p.m. or until products run out.

This is drive-thru style only – no walkups.

Please remain in your vehicle at all times.

Vouchers are NOT required.

If you are sick, stay at home – have someone pickup on your behalf.