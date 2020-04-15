DOH-Okeechobee thanks community members for face masks

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

Nurses (from left) Tomicena Givens, RN; Patti Frank, RN; Maggie Fadley, LPN; Patricia Pelayo, RN; Lindsey Eklund, RN; Rachel Baggett, RN; and Danielle Stevens, LPN.

OKEECHOBEE — The health officer for the Florida Department of Health in Okeechobee County would like to thank two very generous members of the community for working hard over the weekend to help make cloth face coverings for employees of the Okeechobee County Health Department, so they can do their part to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community.

Connie Bradford made each employee a double-sided colored face mask, and another community member who wanted to remain anonymous has taken the DOH-Okeechobee logo and is making each employee a cloth face mask.

Special to the Lake Okeechobee News

From left are Health Officer Tiffany Collins and Danielle Stevens, a licensed practical nurse.

Public health is everyone’s responsibility. The CDC has recently updated its guidance on this additional voluntary prevention strategy for well individuals to wear a cloth face covering when conducting essential services in public areas where it may be difficult to maintain social distancing (such as grocery shopping).

CDC guidelines can be found at online at cdc.gov.