DJJ monitoring COVID-19 cases in juvenile detention facilities

TALLAHASSEE — COVID-19 confirmed cases in DJJ facilities in the Lake Okeechobee area, as of the June 23 update include:

• Palm Beach Academy: 11 positive staff cases; 10 staff who tested positive medically cleared to return to work; 21 positive youth cases; 17 youth detainees no longer in medical isolation;

• Palm Beach Youth Academy Substance Abuse: 10 positive youth cases; nine youth detainees no longer in medical isolation;

• Okeechobee Youth Development Center: five positive staff cases; one staff who tested positive medically cleared to return to work; 16 positive youth cases; 10 youth detainees no longer in medical isolation;

• Okeechobee Youth Treatment Center: two positive staff cases;

• Okeechobee Girls Academy: three positive staff cases; one staff who tested positive medically cleared to return to work; one positive youth case;

• Okeechobee Sex Offender Facility: two positive youth cases;

• Okeechobee JOCC Max Risk: two positive staff cases; one positive youth case;

• Okeechobee Intensive Halfway House: five positive staff cases; three staff who tested positive medically cleared to return to work.

