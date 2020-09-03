Department of Health in Glades County provides free COVID-19 Testing Sept. 4

MOORE HAVEN — The Glades County Health Department, 1021 Healthpark Drive in Moore Haven, will offer free COVID-19 Testing on Friday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 6 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Testing will be provided to adults and children 5 years of age and older. Parents must sign a consent form for children to be tested.

Persons tested will be given instructions on how to receive their test results.

Please stop the spread of COVID-19:

• Follow social distancing, at work and at home (especially if someone in your home is sick).

• Stay at home if you are sick, or if you have been around someone who has been sick.

• If you are sick, do not go to work, school, church, or shopping

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

• Cover your coughs and sneezes; cough or sneeze into a tissue NOT in your hands!

• Cover your face with a cloth face covering when you are in public or around others.

• Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces and avoid unnecessary travel.